Australian personals heading here

AUSTRALIAN Police are being deployed to the Solomon Islands to help bring to control the ongoing riots in Honiara.

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrision confirmed in a press conference organized in the last hour.

An initial number of Australian Federal Police are already up in the air and moving to Honiara from our base in Townsville, another contingent will be leaving tomorrow,” Prime Minister Morrison said.

He also confirmed that a naval ship will be deployed to assist in the situation.

—MORE UPDATES LATER