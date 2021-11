Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

PREMIER of Central Islands province, Stanley Manetiva has called on his people from Ngella, Russell and Savo to not involve in the current lawlessness seen in Honiara.

He made this following the ongoing unrest which has entered its second day and caused significant damages to business and properties in the capital.

“To my people of Ngella, Russell and Savo to keep themselves away from the current lawlessness,” Manetiva echoed.