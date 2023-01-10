Love beyond words

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

When love is rock solid, no one can change it unless by force. In the case of Solomon Islands, it is uncommon for a boy with disability to marry a girl without one.

But some wise men once said, seeing is believing and this was something I got from Diku Salau and Stephenson Walemae’s wedding.

Walemae was born with speech impairment, but that did not stop Diku Salau from falling head over heels with him.

She said yes to his marriage proposal last year.

You are now wife and husband.

Walemae and Salau tied the knot in a special ceremony first at Kennedy Island where they exchanged rings and then at Gizo Outback Living where the Garden wedding ceremony took place.

A special escort was arranged where the couple were transported by a fast-craft while families and friends including flower boys and girls filled more than nine boats to Kennedy Island and back to Gizo.

The wedding party were then escorted to Gizo Outback for the blessing of the marriage and feasting.

Walemae was the happiest man in the world, his smile throughout the wedding ceremony said it all.

On the other hand, Salau eyes also fixed on Walemae smiling as they were given special escort from Kennedy Island to Gizo hotel jetty and to Gizo Outback.

Diku and Walemae pose for a photo at Gizo Hotel Jetty.

“Love is blind but as a human being I see no difference between us. Our love is more than any definition you can give,” Diku said with a huge smile.

She recalled sighting Walemae during her graduation. Walemae was at the graduation to support his sister who also completed form seven at the same school.

It was the beginning of bigger plans but they went separately on their way home.

Walemae lives at Simbo and Diku at Kolombagara.

“At one point we met at Gizo and we started speaking to each other. I fell in love with him but cannot tell him.

“We were attracted to each other and continued to say hello whenever we met.

“Our friendship become romantic when Walemae asked for my facebook account. I gave him my account.

“One day I was checking my facebook and a message popped out. It was Walemae and he ask me and he wants to be my boyfriend.

“I accepted his proposal and we started dating. This was in 2021,” Diku said.

During the height of COVID-19 community transmission in Western Province, Diku and Walemae were separated again.

The night before they were about to travel to their separate islands, they met up for the last time and when the day broke, they went their separate ways.

Diku went back to Kolobangara and Walemae went back to Simbo.

The couple and their best maids.

“It was really challenging but we managed to keep in touch on Facebook. We continue to talk to each other until one day my Walemae lost his sim card.

“We lost contact and insecurity beginning to grow within me. I was desperate to speak to Walemae. One evening I was sleeping on my bed with lots of thoughts going through my head, I saw a text message. The statement reads ‘this is my new sim card’. I was comforted and I came back to Gizo to meet my husband.

“It was this time that we decided to let our parents know,” Diku said.

She said Walemae was the first to inform his family about their relationship.

“At that point, my mother-in-law very skeptical about our relationship because my husband has speaking impairment.

“She questioned me many times but my answer was the same. I moved to their home and I lived there with my husband. All these time, my in-laws cannot believe me, they were thinking that I’m just messing around with their son,” Diku said.

She recalled having a serious discussion with her mother-in-law and soon an engagement was made.

Diku said the fact that her husband has speech impairment does not change her feeling for him.

Her love for her husband is ‘rock solid’.

Walemae recalled meeting Diku for the first time was funny and a bit odd given that he was not able to speak.

“I saw her during her graduation and my mind was unsettled. I promised myself to pursue my love for her.

“I think far and near how to approach my wife but then I realize the easiest way to ask her is give her a message on Facebook and that was why I asked for you Facebook Account.

“It worked and I’m one of the luckiest man in the world,” he said.

Diku smiles as she and her husband was escorted to Kennedy Island for the exhange of rings.

Walemae described her wife as very loving, understanding and the best person he wants to spend the rest of his life.

“People like me always neglected in Solomon Islands and I want to prove that we are all human. We can enjoy life together if we have true understanding for each other.

“It was my desire to marry a girl that can talk or speak so that she can help our kids in the future,” he said.

After their spectacular wedding on Thursday, Diku and Walemae were given special treat where they spent a night at Gizo Hotel.