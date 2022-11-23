Auki okay following earthquake

Advertise with Islandsun

MALAITA provincial town of Auki and other parts of the province experienced the shudder of the 7.3 magnitude earthquake this week, on Tuesday 22nd November 2022.

The earthquake struck around 1pm, with only slight shaking that lasted for more than 10 seconds with no threat to business activities or damage to properties especially in Auki.

SunAuki has not received any report of damage or casualties.

The earthquake occurred 55km south-west of Honiara, Guadalcanal province.

Following the earthquake, business as usual resumed in Auki as the Met Service announced cancellation to the tsunami warning.

SI Met Service has issued a No Tsunami Threat advice for the country only for unusual sea current expected for coastal waters in the country.