Auga: MAL committed to resolve West Kwaio cattle project in 2023

BY NED GAGAHE

Issues surrounding the failure of government-run Gono Kukufo cattle project at Mao’a, West Kwaio, Malaita will be sorted in early 2023.

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) and Member of Parliament (MP) for Lau/Mbaelelea Constituency, Augustine Auga said this when contributing in Parliament.

Auga highlighted this after MP for West Kwaio Claudius Tei’ifi raised the issue in Parliament.

Whilst commending the MP for West Kwaio for raising the issue, Auga said he understood that there are some issues that need to be resolved but MAL will prioritise it in early 2023.

Auga also called upon the MP for West Kwaio to liaise with MAL in early 2023 to resolve issues for the cattle project.

Auga said the government through MAL is committed to deal with these issues in order to position the farm as a strategic distribution point for Malaita and the rest of Solomon Islands.

“Mr Speaker let me thank my colleague MP for West Kwaio for raising the issues regarding the cattle project, my Ministry (MAL) is prioritizing the cattle program in early 2023.

“I call on the MP for West Kwaio to come forward early 2023 so that my Ministry can sort out the issues regarding Gono Kukufo farm.

“Speaker Sir, I understand that the cattle project has few outstanding issues to resolve. We will be committed to deal with these issues in order to position the farm as a strategic distribution point for Malaita and the rest of Solomon Islands.

“Sir this farm and others across the country like Guadalcanal, Isabel and other farms the basis of our new cattle strategy

“Mr Speaker, I kindly requested my honorable colleagues from West Kwaio to come forward and discuss with my Ministry to sort out this out early 2023.

Meanwhile, Auga also acknowledged MP for Maringe Kokota Dr. Culwick Togamana in pushing for cattle projects for his constituency in 2023. “I understand we have talked about some priorities for some time now, let us do it in 2023,” Auga said.