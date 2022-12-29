SI ready to support US embassy return

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

SOLOMON Islands stands ready to support the United States’ efforts to establish her Embassy in Honiara.

This is after USA showed commitment to re-establish its embassy here, after downgraded it to a consulate in 1993.

The 1993 downgrading had left Solomon Islands to rely on the US Embassy in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Jeremiah Manele confirmed this during his sine die motion speech in Parliament last week.

Apart from that, he said Australia will soon be constructing a bigger Chancery at Lengakiki.

Mr Manele said Australia’s old Chancery will be handed back to his Ministry to meet our host country’s obligations with our multilateral institutions.

International media reports that USA and Australia efforts to boost their presence in Solomon Islands come about due to of China’s presence in the country and influence in the Pacific.