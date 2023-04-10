Aqorau outlines key goals to drive SINU forward

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Solomon Islands National University (SINU) Vice Chancellor Professor Transform Aqorau has outlined three key goals to help build SINU a university that is internationally recognized and respected.

Aqorau highlighted this in his Easter address this week.

The issues are to address SINU governance, finance and administrative systems, get SINU to be registered under Solomon Islands Tertiary Education Skills Authority (SITESA) and apply for ranking for the university.

“First to address issues such as governance, financial, administrative systems and processes to meet the due diligence of donors.

“I recognize that in order for the university to grow, we need others to invest in the university, in its programs and facilities. We must have their confidence in our systems and processes. I take a broad view of governance to also include student admission processes, our grading systems etc… which is critical for the effective functioning of the university.

“The second is to get the university registered under SITESA an educational service provider, and to have all its courses accredited. This is also a critical step to ensure that that the programs that are offered by the university meet the qualification standards of the national and regional regulatory standards. My goal for you is to ensure that we empower the future thought leaders of the country with global employability skills so that the qualifications that you get the university will allow you to work overseas as well.

“The third is to eventually apply for ranking for the university. This is a process where the University will be assessed against standards that are set for universities. This process will measure our progress as a university and assesses if we meet standards that relate to student facilities, staff and student welfare, and whether our performance in research and publications measure up to these standards. These goals are important if we want to be recognized by others.” Aqorau said.