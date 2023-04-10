Heavy penalties ahead for littering: Rodgers

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ELTON LONARATHA JNR

The National Hosting Authority in collaboration with Honiara City Council and the Government will be enforcing heavy penalties commencing next month in support the Safe and Green games cleanup campaign to keep Honiara clean for the PG2023.

Sol 2023 National Hosting Authority (NHA) Chairman, Jimmie Rodgers warned public during its first talkback show 2pm on Sunday 2nd of April at the SIBC.

“We must try to keep Honiara clean because we want to be proud of Honiara our city. Honiara will be the eye representing us during the Pacific Games.

“We are very happy with the response from our Private Sectors, business community and Government Ministries towards the Safe and Green Games campaign. I think we notice last week the city looks clean.

“Well, it has come to our observation that when others do the clean-up, others do the littering. It happens over night or even a day later, after the clean-up. So a lot of people don’t change the attitude.

“We must understand the cleaning up of our city is not for few people but for everyone, so whenever you get a hold on to any piece of object, think twice before you drop it,” he said

He confirmed the By-law will be effective as of May 1, 2023, which means people who throw rubbish around the city will be fined on the spot.

“The legal framework to carry out the By-law has already been put in place. Even to vehicle drivers who chew betel-nut and spit out of their car while driving, will also be held accountable. Their driver’s licences will be suspended and the car will not be on the road again.

“So there will be heavy penalties,” Rodgers added.

He said it’s the responsibility of the vehicle owners and drivers to make sure passengers don’t spit out of the car or throw their rubbish out of the car or bus.

“So, these are penalties that will come into effective online. To all shop owners. Seven meters out from the shop is still your responsibility. So if there is people selling betel nut in front of your shops and makes the site looks unpresentable, the shop will be face fine charges as well.

“So before reaching the penalty stage always throw our rubbish at the right places or in the bins provided along the streets. We will be looking to make the bins available,” Rodger said.

He also assured some of the private sector have indicated they’re procuring bins that will be put out along the streets to make sure there is no excuse.

“Currently I believe there are not enough bins in the streets. We will make sure the bins are there with in the next few weeks,” the NHA Chairman said.