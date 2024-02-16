RSIPF Auki fire department holds fire safety session with students of APSD

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

THE Fire Department of the RSIPF in Auki held another Fire Prevention Demonstration session with students of Asia Pacific Sustainable Development (APSD) Rural Training Centre at Gwaigeo near Auki.

The demonstration was performed by RSIPF Auki Fire Officer, Sergeant Robert Alegao aimed at equipping students with required knowledge on fire safety.

“The first fire session was conducted with the automative students where they mainly learned on the operation of the fire extinguisher.

“The second session was held with the carpentry students of the school where they actually put-down a prepared fire in a demonstration,” he said.

Alegao said fire safety program came under an arrangement between RSIPF Auki and the RTC primarily for students to learn on fire safety and how to prevent fire hazard situations.

He thanked the staffs and administration of APSD training center for efforts in supporting RSIPF to carry out the program at the school.

Principal of APSD training center, Mr Harold Leka also thanked the RSIPF Auki for the fire safety program.

He said fire safety is part of almost every trade course offer at the school and it is good for students to have extensive or additional knowledge on it.

Leka said this will help them understand fire safety and how to deal with it at school or where they will work after living the school.

He also said fire risk situation can happen anywhere and having knowledge on fire prevention is important to serve life and properties.

Leka reiterated his grateful to the RSIPF Auki as they will continue to work together on other important programs for the school.