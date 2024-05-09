12th Parliament’s first sitting date determined by constitutional provision

BY CAROL-ANNE SULEGA

THE Solomon Islands Constitution mandates the convening of Parliament within a reasonable timeframe following a general election, according to a statement released by government officials today.



As per constitutional guidelines, the newly elected members of Parliament are expected to gather for the inaugural sitting to undertake various formalities, including taking oaths, electing a Speaker, and initiating parliamentary proceedings for the new term.



While the specific date for the first sitting is subject to determination by the Governor-General, the process typically unfolds within several weeks after the conclusion of a general election the election of the Prime Minister . This timeline allows for essential administrative arrangements and ensures a smooth transition into the new parliamentary term.



Further updates on the scheduling of the first sitting of Parliament, will be announced by official sources including the National Parliament of Solomon Islands (NPSI) and communicated to the public.