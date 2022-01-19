All HCC clinics to open except Vura and Mbokonavera .

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

ALL Honiara City Council clinics will open and provde health services in Honiara exepct for Vura and Mbokonavera clinics.

This was confirmed by the office of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

“All HCC Health clinics will be open except for Vura and Mbokonavera clinic,” a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

The health statement also said two satellite clinics will be open at SINU Panatina clinic & Burns Creek School.

“If are you sick during the lockdown, do not wait, go to your nearest Clinic. Use your private vehicle and inform the police at a checkpoint of your need to reach the clinic, or call St John Ambulance on phone 111 or 911 or National Referral Hospital 44000 or 44073 or 21068 for any emergency,” Ministry of Health said.