Delay in release of school results.

THE Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development says due to the delay in marking national examinations for Years 9, 11, and 12, official results will be delayed.

The examination results would ensure school placements for Years 10 (Form 4), 12 (Form 6), and 13 (Form 7) students.

In a statement today, the ministry of education said the causes of the delay are beyond their control and they regret what happened.

It said the marking of the National Examination papers has been completed and the National Examination and Assessment Division staff are working around the clock to complete the students’ examination data integration, verification, and validation.

Upon completion of these – the students’ placement results will be produced and released.

The Ministry, therefore, said the following are the dates that the Senior Secondary Students’ Placement Results will be released.

· Year 13 (Form 7) Students’ Placement Results are expected to be released on Monday 31st January 2022.

· Years 10 (Form 4) and 12 (Form 6) Students’ Placement Results are expected to be released on 2nd February 2022.

Because of the delay in the release of the Years 10, 12, and 13 Students’ Placement Results, all Education Authorities, School Principals, Students, and Parents are advised that senior secondary schools that have these levels of secondary education will commence classes on Monday 7th February 2022.

The rest of the secondary school classes (i.e. years 7 to 9 and year 11) and primary schools (years 1 to 6) should commence their classes on the 24th January 2022 as previously announced.