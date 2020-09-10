Agovaka free, appeal case struck out

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

HIGH Court Judge Justice Leonard Maina has struck out the appeal against the Member of Parliament for Central Guadalcanal Peter Shanel Agovaka.

Justice Maina on Monday dismissed and ‘strike-out’ the appeal that was filed last year by the Office of the Director Public Prosecution.

MP for Central Guadalcanal and Minister of Communication and Aviation is now finally relieved of his burden.

Speaking to Island Sun outside Court Mr Agovaka said that he is fully relieved and he will be totally freed from thinking about his case before the court.

“I think it is a reaction of relieve from attending court and also the expenses of the court, it takes me about five years for this particular case,” Agovaka smiled.

This is the appeal where the Office of the Director Public Prosecution filed to the High Court after the magistrate acquitted charges against the MP relating to an incident which occurred in 2013.

Following the appeal filed to the High Court the lawyer representing Agovaka made an application for strikeout due to the delay in the filing of the appeal.

On Monday this week the court ruled and finally struck-out the appeal and dismissed the ground of appeal.

This was in relation to the case of the MP in relation to the incident occurred in 2013. Agovaka denied the charge and then a full trial was conducted.

The trial was conducted and after the trial the presiding magistrate found Agovaka guilty of the charge of common assault instead and had him acquitted of the initial charge.

Agovaka was the MP for Central Guadalcanal at that time and the victim who is one of his voters went to his residence to enquire about timbers to complete his family’s house.

