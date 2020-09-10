Gov’t remains committed to fight covid-19: PM

Advertise with Islandsun

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare says his Government remains committed and vigilant in its fight against covid-19.

Speaking during his nation-wide covid-19 address on Monday this week, Prime Minister Sogavare said despite the criticisms, the Government is steadfast, focused, committed to protect our people and keep our economy afloat.

“This Government will continue to take drastic and proactive measures to protect our citizens,” he said.

“Our determination is stronger than ever and our resolve has never wavered.”

The Prime Minister said there has been so much misinformation floating in the media and social media by certain groups and individuals that have a personal vendetta against the Government.

“This Government has nothing to hide. In fact, we have been more than transparent in everything during this State of Public Emergency,” he said.

Prime Minister Sogavare said his weekly national addresses, Government talk back shows, radio programs, public forums and open dialogues over the last seven months, has proven the immense work the Government has been undertaking.

“We should be thankful that Solomon Islands still maintains its covid-19 free status, and we remain amongst the few nations world-wide that have yet to record a positive case,” the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Sogavare has thanked citizens that continue to support the National Government’s cause during these trying times.

The Prime Minister also thanked all the front liners and their families around the country for their continuous sacrifice and commitment.

“You all have shown true courage and patriotism and for that, I salute you all,” he said.

–OPMC PRESS

