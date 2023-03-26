Addressing copen in Honiara not for authorities alone: Police

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

POLICE Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says that addressing the use of Copen by school students and children is not for authorities alone to address.

He says parents too must teach their children at home.

He said selling of drugs and other illegal items is happening on the streets, markets and market vendors.

“Parents must teach their children of the effects of copen drug.

“It is our responsibility to teach our children at home, Police and other stakeholders will try as much to do awareness but it is the parents to teach their children not to buy those drugs from street sellers.

“We will be working with the Honiara City Council to address street markets but parents must be responsible for their own children,” Mangau said.

Recently a joint awareness by Police and stakeholders was conducted in schools around Honiara on the Copen drug.

Copen is a new drug with potential harmful effects that is becoming popular in schools and youths in communities in Honiara and the provinces.

Copen is a mixture of tobacco and other substances like Colgate toothpaste and coral lime which creates a “high” effect. Users often experience vomiting and headaches after its use.