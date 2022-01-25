16 more NRH staff tests positive

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

A further 16 health staff of the National Referral Hospital are confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

This was according to Dr. Culwick Togamana Minister for Ministry of Health.

The 16 joined 55 other staff who all tested positive since the start of the community outbreak a week ago.

Dr. Togamana said the hospital is now stretched out in terms of human resource capacity, as more staff are sick from the virus.

Togamana adds that the NRH remains in Emergency mode, meaning the hospital will only receive emergency cases. He further stressed by confirming the number of patients admitted in the NRH.

“There are 19 patients admitted in the NRH and 33 in the Central Field Hospital making a total of 52 patients,” Togamana confirmed.