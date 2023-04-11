MP SALARY REVIEW POSTPONED

Advertise with Islandsun

PEC moves exercise to June or July due to country’s poor economy

By EDDIE OSIFELO

THE Members of Parliamentary Entitlement Commission will re-look into the salaries of the Members of Parliament in June or July this year.

This came after PEC postponed the proposed outstanding salaries of MPs, since 2017 and 2019, when the Parliamentary Entitlement Regulation comes into effect on April 1.

The decision was made following consultation with Central Bank of Solomon Islands, Inland Revenue Department in the Ministry of Finance and Treasury and other stakeholders.

The reasons for the postponement were due to the states of the country’s economy impacted by Covid-19 and the upcoming National General Elections in April 2024.

However, Secretary of PEC, Derrick Vagi told Island Sun there is a provision in the PER to consider salary any time of the year.

As such, Vagi said PEC will re-consult with stakeholders to re-look into the salaries of MPs.

Chairman of PEC, Johnson Siapu told Tavuli News the Commission is satisfied that all organizations consulted with have provided best information and best facts to conclude, that salary arrears and not increase in 2017 and 2019.

“With that we satisfy, this is the conclusion of this much talked about salaries of MPs,” he said.

Siapu said because of the upcoming NGE in 2024, the Commission does not see this become an issue from now until elections due to covid 19 and current commitment towards Pacific Games.

Furthermore, he said the Government revenue is not stable.

“We have portion of 2023 budget in deficit and state of economy has been reported by CBSI that not good for us to engage in this kind of funds going out.

“It is very fertile and very uncertainty in our current situation,” he added.

The PEC consists of the Chairman and four under members.

The other members are Minister of Finance and Treasury and Chairman of Public Accounts Commission.