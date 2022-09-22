$4,000 raised for school water project

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

The Gospel Light Christian School has raised over $4,000 during a recent fundraiser programme for the school’s clean water project.

School Education Agency (Foursquare Church) Nei Manu and School Principal Craelyn Da’agi disclosed this yesterday.

Part of the funds will go towards their Early Childhood Education (ECE) Sector.

According to Head Teacher for Primary, Ian Gioni, the school has been without a clean and safe drinking water facility for some time.

However, during the height of the COVID pandemic early this year UNICEF stepped in and supported the school with the delivery of two new 5,000-Litre water tanks from Rotomould.

The fundraiser event was well supported by parents, teachers, students and the surrounding community in the area.

Gioni said without the much need funds, the school was unable to properly install these tanks and make it available for use.

He said the water tanks once installed will supply the school with clean, fresh and safe drinking water from the rain.

Meanwhile, Gioni said that the tanks will be put up and should be available for use before the school begin its semester two.

According to Principal Da’agi, about 300 Students and staff of Gospel Light Christian School will soon have access to clean and safe drinking water tanks.

The installation of the tanks is expected in the coming weeks.