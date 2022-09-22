Gizo among recipients of waste recycling fund

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

GIZO has been named as one of the recipients of the PacWastePlus funding mechanism designed to facilitate the recycling or recovery of waste.

The funding will provide a sustainable financing systems to enhance solution for long-term management of low-value recyclable materials by providing financial security for the recovery, dismantling, sorting, packing and shipment of materials to recovery and recycling markets.

The country project will design and implement an organic processing programme in Gizo that will collect and process all organic waste generated at the Gizo market.

Additional support to Gizo includes the construction of an Organic Processing Facility that will receive and process the collected organic materials from the Gizo market, and a recycling facility to process and store recyclables collected in Gizo.

Representatives from Government and Local Government such as Honiara City Council, Ministry of Health & Medical Services, Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Finance & Treasury; State Owned Enterprises such as Solomon Islands Ports Authority and the private sector including Design Technology Centre, BJS, PATSALE Pty Ltd, Solomon Energy & Logistics, Rax Boy, Zed Construction & Tongs Corporation came together this week to pilot the project.

Speaking during the consultation, Deputy Secretary- Corporate for the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change Disaster Management and Meteorology Karl Kuper calls on all stakeholders and partners to identify areas they can assist the Ministry with the implementation of the project.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology is utilizing PacWastePlus investment to introduce new systems that improve the management of organic waste and recyclables.

The aim of the project is to have an effective and self-funding solution for the collection and processing of organic waste and recyclables in the future.