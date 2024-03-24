20-yo male assaults elderly woman in Choiseul

BY ROMINAH FAKA

A 20-year-old male has been arrested for reportedly assaulting a 62-year-old woman in Sasamunga village, south of Choiseul province.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau told a press conference on Thursday 21 March that the incident occurred on March 9.

Mr Mangau said the suspect was attempting to cut down some trees beside the area belonging to the elderly woman when she approached him and asked him not to.

The suspect got angry with the woman and assaulted her.

People who were nearby intervened and separated the man from the elderly woman.

The matter was reported to the Taro police, and the man was arrested.

Mangau appeal to people of Solomon Islands, “we are a country that we rich in culture practices therefore, we have to respect our elderly people by not mistreating them but always show respect manners when approached by elderly person”.