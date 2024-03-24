40 Communities benefit from SI – Australia community partnership grant

BY INDY MAEALASIA

A signing ceremony held on Friday has marked a milestone for 40 communities nationwide as they are set to benefit from the Solomon Islands –Australia Community Partnership Grants 2024.

4O project coordinators and the Australian High Commissioner, His Excellency Rod Hilton signed the contracts to formalise the delivery of the projects directed towards various needs of each communities.

These needs include solar lighting, Water and Sanitation, Water tanks, Community and School Halls, Sea walls, Staff houses, Youth Centres, Classrooms, Clinics, Rainwater catchment and harvesting projects,

For this round, communities from Western, Choiseul, Isabel, Central, Guadalcanal, Malaita, Renell and Bellona, Temotu and Honiara are the successful recipients.

High Commissioner Hilton announced that this single round to date, is the biggest intake of recipients for its community infrastructure grants program in the Solomon Islands, totalling up to SBD9million.

Administered by the Australian High Commission in the Solomon Islands, the grants program supports community-led projects to improve living standards.

He congratulated the recipients and explained that their selections were based on “merit” as his office was impressed with their applications.

Regardless of the duration of the projects, Hilton assured the recipients that these project have “clear economic outcomes” for their respective communities.

He reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to the country’s development aspirations describing Australia “as the number one infrastructure partner of Solomon Islands”

He then confirms his office’s partnership throughout the duration of the projects.

“Tagio (thank you) for being champions of your communities, we look forward to partner with you all to carry out the projects” Hilton added.

The signing ceremony took place at the Heritage Park Hotel.