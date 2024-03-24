Man dies in Choiseul after falling off logging truck

BY ROMINAH FAKA

A 39-year-old man has reportedly lost his life after falling off a logging truck in Choiseul.

Police commissioner Mostyn Mangau told a press in a recent press conference the incident occurred on March 11 at the Gito logging camp.

The victim had been sitting in the trailer of the logging dump truck, which was carrying a fuel tank in the trailer, he said.

As the truck climbed a hill, the fuel tank rolled and hit the victim causing him to fall off the trailer, Mangau said.

The victim sustained serious injuries from the fall was rushed to the nearest care centre for medical centre, however he was later pronounced dead, Mangau said.

Commissioner Mangau said police are investigating the matter, and that reports are expected shortly.

Mangau reminds people who work in the logging industry to always be mindful of their safety.