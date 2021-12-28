Suidani praises Dala community for showing unity

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

PREMIER of Malaita province, Daniel Suidani congratulates communities of Dala Roman Catholic parish for the effort rendered towards the completion of their newly consecrated church building.

Speaking after the consecration mass on Monday at Dala (South), Suidani says the successful installation of the church building came as a result of the true spirit of partnership.

Premier Daniel Suidani and team who are also part of the ceremony.

He says upon what has been heard on the project, it has been proven that unity is the key virtue portrayed by communities within Dala that led to the competition of the project.

“This is one of the disappearing virtues or qualities within communities in the province which our forefathers of this island had lived and enjoyed,” the premier said.

The newly built and consecrated Dala parish church building.

“Unity comes with collective ideas and working together and when its presence is in the community, the fruit is what we had witnessed in the consecration of this new church building,” he added.

“On that note, I wish to praise the past and present people of Dala for the wonderful church history you have that contributed one way or the other to spread Christianity in the province.

Bishop Peter Houhou apoints a candidate to receive her sacrament of comfirmation.

“Education as one would count under the church history of Dala has contributed or paved way to many elite Malaitans especially within their areas.”

According to Suidani there are people up there who will count on Dala as where they begin or have contributed to their journey of success.

Panpipers entertaining the crowd during consecration of Dala Church on Monday this week.

He says with that Dala is a model, modern community for the province and it can say with visual church infrastructure in place like Dala mission CHS.

Suidani calls on the people of Dala and its parishioners to keep on the working together and live united as one people to face challenges and success together.