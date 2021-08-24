19 in quarantine

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

WHILE the country is preparing for a 36-hour lockdown, 19 people are serving their mandatory quarantine at government funded stations.

Jonathan Taufiariki, deputy director to National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) in a radio talkback confirmed this.

“We have 19 quarantiners serving their mandatory quarantine periods. Of the 19, seven are serving their mandatory quarantine period in Nila, Shortlands Islands, Western Province.

“Eight are Olympians who have returned back from Japan and other four coming from Papua New Guinea who are all quarantined in Honiara,” Taufiariki said.

He said at the moment, Camp Management, the body looking after quarantine stations, is managing five quarantine facilities declared by the national government.

“These quarantines stations are GBR, SA apartment these two are located in the Henderson area. The other three quarantine facilities are hotels these include Heritage Park Hotel, Pacific Casino Hotel and King Solomon Hotel. So in total we have five quarantine stations in Honiara,” Taufiariki said.

He adds, in Western Province there are three and one in Choiseul province.