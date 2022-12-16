18-yo charged with murder over Fiu bridge dead body

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

AN 18-year-old suspect is in custody in relation to the death incident at the Fiu bridge, Malaita province.

The 18-year-old is charged with one count of murder and remanded at the Auki Correctional facility.

The defendant will appear again in court for mention on a later date.

Police said investigation is still ongoing and police are calling on eye-witnesses or people who might have information about the incident to assist police in their investigation.

According to the Police Media Unit the suspect was arrested this week following enquiries by police in Auki.

Police also confirmed that parties of the deceased and the suspects have already had a reconciliation ceremony in Auki Police Station on Friday, December 9.

Police said the reconciliation was to calm down both parties from any further disputes or retaliation while police continue with their investigation.