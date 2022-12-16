MP Vokia’s case moved to Jan 27

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE case of the Member of Parliament for North East Guadalcanal and four others has adjourned to January 27, 2023 for mention.

Yesterday the case was mentioned before Chief Magistrate Emma Garo and counsels informed the court that the application to the High Court is still pending regarding the matter.

Since the High Court is yet to decide on the application, the Magistrate Court cannot progress the matter, however will await the High Court’s determination on the application.

The MP Ethel Vokia and all the four defendants are facing charges relating to the incident during the 2019 National General Election (NGE) for bribery offences.

MP Vokia faces two charges one election Bribery: Contrary to Section 126 (1) (a) and (b) (ii) of the Elector act 2018 and conspiracy to defeat justices and interference with witness: Contrary to Section 116(b) of the panel code 9Cap26) to be read with section 21 (a) of the Penal Code (cap 26)

While Jamie Lency Vokia, Rose Tala, Moses Beason and Polycarp Peresini are charged with conspiracy to defeat justice and interference witness.

All accused were released on bail for MP Vokia, she is released on cash bail of $1000, Lency Vokia $500 while other three accused were released on principal bail of $500.

The Office of the Director Public Prosecution appears for the crown.