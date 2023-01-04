15 babies born on New Year’s Day

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

FIFTEEN babies were born on New Year ’s Day at the labour ward, National Referral Hospital

This was confirmed by Delight Oloifana, nurse in charge for labour ward, National Referral Hospital on January 2.

“During first day of the new year 15 babies were born. Of the 15 eight are males and seven female,” Oloifana said.

Last year 11 babies were born on New Year, 2022. Of the 11, nine were males and two female. In 2021 more babies were born compared to 2022.

This year the number of newborn babies at the NRH is increasing again.

New Year’s Day