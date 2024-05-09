Residents express concern over inconsistent rubbish collection in Mbokonavera 1

BY NED GAGAHE

The residents of Mbokonavera one have voiced their dissatisfaction with the irregular and unreliable rubbish collection services in the area.

This has resulted in pile of rubbish along the roadside in the community sparking health concern.

An elder of the community took to the media yesterday to vent the community’s frustration after witnessing almost months without rubbish collection in the neighbourhood.

The resident stated that the inconsistent pickup schedules and inadequate service provision has become a normal routine for HCC waste management.

“It’s now almost a month that HCC rubbish collection has been stopped.

“The rubbish collection just stopped for no reason, and we don’t know when it will resume again.

“I call on the HCC waste management responsible for picking up rubbish to come and collect rubbish at Mbokonavera 1.” The resident said.

Meanwhile, this outcry highlights the pressing need for improvements in waste management infrastructure to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for the community.

Attempts to get comments from waste management division of the HCC yesterday was unsuccessful.