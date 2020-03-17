Youth Solomon Cup deferred

Advertise with Islandsun

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE JNR

THE annual U16 Youth Solomon Cup has been deferred to a later date due to the current corona virus pandemic.

Solomon Islands Football Federation confirmed in a statement on Tuesday 17th March.

“This is to formally advise you that the SIFF Executive has made a decision to defer the U16 Youth Solomon Cup until further notice,” the statement reads.

“This is due to the global out-break of the Corona Virus which has been declared by the World Health Organisation as global pandemic

“The SIFF Executive Committee regrettably made this decision after receiving professional advice from the Ministry of Health to defer the tournament as an intervention to reduce mass gatherings and reduce the risk of transmitting the virus. We will further advise you should the situation change.

“In the meantime, we wish to pass on our sincere apologies for the inconvenienced this may have caused but we thank you for your kind understanding in taking these precautionary measures in prioritising the health of our players and team officials from possible outbreak of this deadly virus.

“May our merciful Lord protect us and keep our country safe from this adversary,” the statement adds.

The Youth Solomon Cup competition was scheduled to take place from April 6th to 8th, however a later date will be decided.

Meanwhile Solomon Islands is yet to record its first positive Covid-19 case but the country has been put on full alert as case continues to increase.

New cases have been recorded in Tahiti and Guam so far. New Zealand and Australia in the past days have also reported an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus patients.

