China reaffirms PG2023 commitment

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE JNR

The People’s Republic of China is still committed to continue its support in funding facilities for the Pacific Games 2023 amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a press conference yesterday, Head of the Chinese Embassy, Yao Ming reiterated his government funding will cover most of the facilities, while a third scouting team is expected.

Since the official signing on the political framework by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in Beijing, promptly the Chinese government confirmative to head on with the facilities phase.

“The Chinese government commitment will be put into official records that the project is established,” Ming reiterates.

“A third scouting team will do the job on the ground, to go ahead with the national pride project for the people of Solomon Islands.

“It is a gift from the People’s Republic of China to the good citizens of Solomon Islands, and it signifies our new partnership,” Ming said.

He added that PRC will work diligently around the clock making sure the project is finalised in time before 2023.

He further explained the Chinese government don’t want to make financial burden on the Solomon Islands government for the 2023 Pacific Games.

Mr. Ming also said that they are willing to share with the Solomon Islands government their expertise and experience.

