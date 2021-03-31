WWF and WPG strengthen ties

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

WESTERN Province Head of Divisions, Administration and WWF have spent the last two days looking at areas where they can complement each other to deliver effective services.

Workshop Facilitator, Peter Ramo said WWF based in Gizo for over 20 years now took a new approach for greater collaboration and partnership with the Western Provincial Government (WPG).

He said the workshop focuses on Resource Capacity and Human Resource Capacity Development in an effort to build towards enhancement of community-based resource management.

Ramo explained that resource capacity development goal focus on how WWF and WPG can complement financial resource to achieve common goals in needed areas while the Human Capacity Resource development looks at how the parties can share expertise.

He said key provincial divisions includes Ministry of fisheries, Environment and Agriculture so as WPG administration are part of the workshop.

“Cooperation between WWF and WPG exists over the past 20 years and the workshop is facilitated for both the province and WWF to sit back and assess achievements and what needs improvement.

“WWF as an NGO facilitates this Capacity assessment to identify gaps that exists to improve its collaboration with WPG in terms of service deliveries,” Ramo said.

He said an action plan based on key indicators identified during discussions will be developed and compiled for reference at the end of the workshop.

Ramo reiterates that merging the capacity of the province and WWF is the way forward to achieve greater benefits in areas of community based conservation program.