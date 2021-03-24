WPG passes 2020-2021 minutes

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

THE Western Provincial Government (WPG) has passed its 2020 minutes of Full Assembly meeting held at Oravae Cottage in October last year during the first part of its 2021 Assembly meeting this morning.

The review of the minutes was fifth of the Order Paper and was gone through discussions with very few amendments before it was passed.

The Provincial Executive was also briefed with the Public Accounts Committee report – part 8 of the Order Paper by Chair of PAC, Provincial Member for Ward 16, Dunde Nusa Roviana Honourble Ramrakha Talasasa.

The meeting has been suspended for lunch and resumes 2pm for the 1st reading of the draft 2021-2022 Appropriation Ordinance and Three years Development plan 2020 – 2022 of Western Province.

More in Island Sun Newspaper tomorrow.