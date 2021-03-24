Western Province kicks off Assembly meeting

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

WESTERN Provincial Assembly has kicked off its 2021 Assembly Meeting today morning at Imagination Island, outside of Gizo town.

The meeting begins with an opening prayer followed by a minutes of silence to honor and respect the service of former Clerk of Western Province, late Kevin Quageto Paia, former national leader late Honoruable Elijah Doromuala and Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

More than nine agendas were on the Order paper some which are already deliberated this morning while other agendas will be tabled in the afternoon.

In his opening speech, Premier of Western Province Honourable David Gina reminds members throw in constructive ideas that would help the province in its operation and service deliveries in the next financial year.

“I would like to remind members of our legislative mandates and the need to constructively deliberate on matters with a view of providing alternative solutions rather than just critiquing for the sake of wanting to be heard.

“We need to contextualize our discussions based on prevailing situations and events so as not to mislead our people on matters with the intention of depicting a negative perception on Western Provincial government’s political and administrative leadership,” he said.

