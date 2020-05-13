World Cup focus still alive

SIFF to meet on football resumption
BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II
SOLOMON Islands National Futsal team Kurukuru’s focus to compete at the ninth FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania is still alive despite training suspensions due to the spreading Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking in a Live Chat on Facebook on Tuesday night, Head Coach Vinicius Leite admits the need to resume active training but believes there’s time to prepare should the proposed World Cup date remains.
“The team’s anticipation is high; we can’t wait for things to return to normal so we could resume intact training. We still cannot train we are following the government and health advice, but we don’t have any dates set to resume,” Coach Vinicius said from Australia.
“The plans are the same as long as we can train again. We have got a lot of support from the national government and we are overwhelmed at this stage.
The Brazilian also revealed that the team will travel to Australia once the situation returns to normality to continue with preparations, including two planned overseas training camps.
Meanwhile, the Solomon Islands Football Federation in a statement confirmed a meeting this Friday 15th to discuss national teams’ training and football competitions to restart.