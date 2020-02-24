World A Reggae Music’ coming here

Advertise with Islandsun

By PETER ZOLEVEKE JNR

JAMAICAN hardcore ragamuffin and deejay, Keith Blair known better in the reggae world as Anthony B, will be performing live for the very first time in Solomon Islands on 29 February at the Pacific Casino Hotel seafront.

Major sponsors, Top Entertainment together with music promoter DJ Victor Lopez while confirming the Rastafarian tour here, are also excited again to host another international icon – as tickets will be available starting today (Sunday).

“It will be a ragamuffin party on the 29th next weekend, you don’t want to miss,” a statement from Top Entertainment said.

The ‘World A Reggae Music’ singer with his deep Rastafarian connection has been a well-known figure besides ‘roots ganja advocators and poets’, Ini Kamoze, Damian Marley aka Junior Gong, Buju Banton, Sizzla Kolonje, Capleton to name a few, where local reggae followers here already familiar with their music tradition since the 90s and early 2000.

Also dubbed as the ‘Original Fireman’, currently he is on a tour performing in Melbourne, Sydney in Australia and Vanuatu.

“I have the reggae singer on all these tours, so I again reached out to Top Entertainment’s Shelton Pio to see if we could do a show for the music lovers in Honiara.

“Well this artist I feel will appeal more to the fans as it’s a well-known reggae artist. I’m happy to have been able to bring an artist every month since Rock City in November, DaVille in December, Iyaz in January and now Anthony B in February,” DJ Victor Lopez told this paper last night.

“Now it’s confirmed! It will be a ragamuffin party, so get your tickets early,” he said.

The singer/actor is a devoted member of the Rastafarian movement since a teenager, grew up in Clark’s town of Trelawny, Jamaica.

Influenced by fellow Jamaicans, the legendary Bob Marley and Peter Tosh can definitely hear it in his vocal delivery and revolutionary attitude.

He featured international also with Wyclef Jean and Snoop Dogg, and his recent album was in 2016 when he also toured Europe and North America.

