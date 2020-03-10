Work on mobile coverage commence in East Rennell

Advertise with Islandsun

By Mike Puia

WORK on a telecommunication tower in East Rennell, Renbel Province, is expected to have started on Monday 9th March.

Reports reaching Island Sun confirmed machineries have been moved to the site earmarked in East Rennell for the Our Telekom network tower.

The machineries, which belong to commercial companies that are currently operating in West Rennell, will do tower basement excavation, site clearance and road maintenance.

East Rennell has missed out couple of opportunities to have a mobile coverage tower due to land dispute.

The only communication mode available to the people in East Rennell is an internet café. Not many afford it.

The current provincial government, led by premier Willie Tuhagenga, has been instrumental in getting ground work on the site to start.

‎The deputy provincial secretary, Mr Aubrey Saueha confirmed machineries have been moved to the site last Friday.

Sau’eha has appealed to communities in East Rennell to support work on the telecommunication tower.

Communities in East Rennell have welcomed the proposed communication tower.

A local from East Rennell, Mr Kevin Sau’eha, said having a communication system available is everything to them in terms of emergency, safety, convince, time and more given the fact it gives direct access to the world.

Sau’eha, who is the owner Motumahi lodge, said in terms of business, having an effective communication is very critical.

“Tourists are people who make bookings and move according to schedules because their schedules connect to each other and a lack of communication can break such linkage,” Sau’eha said.

He said having telecommunication coverage will boost tourists’ confidence, security and emergency and any last-minute changes

“Expense and time wise, this is a win-win for operators and guests,” Sau’eha added.

A barge, loaded with materials for the tower, has left for Rennell over the weekend.

