Where are the 14 MPs of Malaita: M4D

CHAIRMAN of Malaita For Democracy has called on the 14 members of Parliament from Malaita province to explain themselves on the confiscated humanitarian covid-19 health equipment to Malaita province.

Chairman Knoxly Atu said since the health equipment were confiscated, Malaitans are waiting to hear the position of their 14 MPs on the equipment.

“The MPs must understand that they are the voices of the people in the province as they represented them into the parliament.

“And the health equipment is for the health of the people they represented.

“The fact that most of them are in the government is obvious, but what about the health need of their people,” he said.

Mr Atu acknowledges the Malaita MPs from the Opposition Group who have raised their voices questioning the DCGA’s un-humanitarian act against the people of Malaita.

Atu said M4D thanks them for their contribution towards the struggle by the Malaita provincial government (MPG) to reinstate the impounded health equipment for the people of Malaita.

He describes the actions of these Malaita MPs from the Opposition who have spoken out as ‘meeting the expected trust and confidence rested on them to represent the people of Malaita as national leaders’.

Sadly, he says, the same cannot be said for the Malaita MPs in the DCGA.

The equipment was donated on humanitarian grounds by the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the people of Malaita Province to help fight covid-19.

This paper understands that MPG has hired a local lawyer to initiate court proceedings on the ROC covid-19 equipment currently held by the Police.

To date, the MP for Langalanga & Opposition Leader, Matthew Wale, and the MP for East Are’are, Peter Kenilorea Jnr, are the only Malaita MPs to criticise government’s action.

