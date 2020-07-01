8 months on, RSIPF still without boss

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA
THERE is silence from the Government as to why there is a delay in appointing a Police Commissioner – eight months on.
Secretary to Cabinet repeated the usual rhetoric to the paper that the appointment is ‘still in the process’.
When asked how long will the process takes, he said that he cannot comment any further on the issue but only that it will go through various authorities to look into before recommendations can be made.
He declined to comment on questions on why the delay was put to him yesterday.
Minister of Police National Security and Correctional Services Solomon Islands Anthony Veke when interviewed in December last year said the process of appointing the new Police Commissioner for the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force will complete end of January, 2020.
However, Solomon Island is still without a Police Commissioner and today is July 1, 2020.