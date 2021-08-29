Western Province ready to host National Teachers conference

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

PREPARATIONS toward the National Teachers Conference is well progressing well in the Western Provincial Capital, Gizo,

Some changes include; upgrading of Gizo Road and evacuation of betel nut vendors from MSG Building to newly opened Banana Valley Market.

On Thursday, students of Gizo Community high School both primary and secondary sector took part in a trial parade from the Western side of Gizo to the MSG Building.

In an interview with Island Sun Gizo, Principal Education Officer of Western Province, Freedom Tozaka said the National Teachers Conference will take place from the 6th to 10th next month at the Gizo Outback Packer Conference room.

“So, on Monday 6th September, there will be a parade from West Gizo to the MSG Building where the opening ceremony will take place,” he said.

Tozaka said delegates are expected to arrive at Gizo from the 4th to 5th September ahead of the important event on the Teacher’s Calendar.

He adds that delegates from donor partners such as DFAT, MFAT and UNICEF will also attend the conference.

“We are expecting teachers and school leaders from Temotu in the east to Shortlands in the west. We have been preparing for this important event and we hope our preparation will make sure the conference will run smoothly,” Tozaka said.