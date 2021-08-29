PNG Fundraising dinner successfully held

Advertise with Islandsun

A fundraising dinner was successfully held by the Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands Association.as part of a major activity to raise fund to commemorate PNG’s 46th independence on September next month.

The dinner was a dine and dance buffet style with onstage entertainment by PIVA and group and a PNG dance group.

It was held on Saturday 21st August at the Heritage Park Hotel (Car Park).

Papua New Guinea High Commissioner, His Excellency Moses Kual speaking during the event said the common cause of this activity is to commemorate our forthcoming independence.

“It is unequivocal that the challenges that confront us now in the face of Covid19 is daunting but to organize such event of this magnitude deserves to be commended.

“It reflects our true spirit of unity and our resilient nature”.

“PNG Solomon Islands fundraising committee, you have done a marvellous job. Thank You President Freeman Podarua and Team for your tireless effort,” His Excellency said.

“To our Sponsors, Mustard Seed, SP oil, NPF, Solbrew, BSP, National Fisheries, Development Limisted, George Company, Moses & Associates, Neo Horizon, Fmaily Medical Clinic, Capital Insurance Limited, Yumi Kabang and Delite, thank you all for making this event a success’.

“And to our host, Sanjay Bhargava, General Manager of Heritage Park Hotel, we are grateful for your gesture in hosting us at this exotic place, thank you”.

Former Prime Minster, Danny Philip and Member of Parliament for South New Georgia/ Rendova Tetepare was among the distinguished guest at the event, others include the General Manager for South Pacific Oil, Carson Koroa, Ronald Junimbo, General Manger for Hasting Deering, Gao Goumea, of Capital Insurance, Papua New Guinean Nationals, Families, Friends Guests and the Sponsors came for the event.

They said the Fundraising was great and the dinner was amazing, and everyone enjoyed it.

The organising Committee states that this fundraising dinner was a highlight of the preparation and there will be one or two more to go.

Much smaller activity includes coffee night and etc. and the money raised will go towards the independence Celebrations which is in weeks’ time.

The program then concluded with some best prize awards for the night.

Lynnissha Runa

PNG High Commission