Foreign Affairs eyes 5000 workers to Australia

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









By EDDIE OSIFELO

MINISTRY of Foreign Affairs and External Trade is willing to send up to 5000 people to work under the Labour Mobility Scheme in Australia.

This despite few incidents of workers involving in a brawl and a fatal car accident in Queensland.

However Permanent Secretary, Collin Beck said they have to be mindful because the employers are those who are registered.

Beck said those workers who participate are registered under the Australia system and can benefit from their health care system.

However, he said attitude problem is an issue the ministry is working on to address.

But Beck said compared to other country, the behaviour of Solomon Islands workers is very good.

“It is the confidence and trust the employers have on our workers,” he said.

So far between 7000 to 8000 applications are before the Labour Mobility Unit.

Beck said there are two flights going to Australia next months which should increase the number past 2000.

Island Sun understands Australia has offered 12,500 spaces for Pacific Island Countries to apply for to work in their farms.