Western Province beefs up security  at MSG building, Gizo.

BY BEN BILUA

WESTERN provincial administration has beefed up security at MSG Building in Gizo following a vandalism incident last week.

Report reaching Island Sun says doors of incomplete toilet facilities that is constructed under CAUSE project were broken.

In his post on Forum Gizo Facebook page, Acting Provincial Secretary of Western Province, Patrick Toiraena condemned the act and calls on Gizo residents to be responsible and respect such important facilities.

He said such facilities is very important for the general public and must be respected at all times.

“We complain about the unavailability of public restrooms for public use and other important facilities for our use and still we do not seem to appreciate what others are doing for us to help improve Gizo, being our provincial Headquarter.

“What I am advocating for is let us all be responsible and play our part by respecting and taking care of such public properties built through the kind assistance of donors and stakeholders for our use!

“The least we could do on our part is look after them as our way of appreciating their goodwill!

“I appeal to us all to please respect and take care of such facilities built for our use and benefit,” Toiraena said.

He said the entire Provincial Head Quarter including the MSG is part of the area secured by WPG Security officers and a strong advice has already been issued to officers following the incident to step up their vigilance to deter any further or future wilful damage to public properties within the provincial HQ precinct.

“WPG may have to take some serious restrictive measures to protect MSG and its supporting facilities and whilst it may affect some of our market vendors, we cannot continue to entertain such disruptive behaviour which will only serve to disadvantage those innocent ones who rely on MSG for their use, especially after hours,” Toiraena said.