West takes youth development seriously.

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

WESTERN Province is putting efforts toward youth’s development.

The province’s Social Sector Reform Policy direction speaks volume of the ambition.

The Social Sector Reform Policy has two thematic area, first is encouraging youth’s participation in education, employment and second is encouraging youth’s participation in politics and governance, including elections in both national government and provincial government so as community level decision making.

Acting Provincial Secretary, the Deputy Provincial Secretary of Western Province, Patrick Toiraena said Western Province is pushing hard to pull in the University of South Pacific, Solomon Islands National University and other tertiary institutions identified in Western Province as part of bringing tertiary education closer to its youths.

He adds that Western Province is also planning to establish its own tertiary institution in due cause when resources are available.

Toiraena continues to say that the province is also looking at rehabilitating existing sports facilities as well as build new complexes to encourage sports event.

“We want strengthen and support music development and creative arts to empower women and youths in all communities.

“Support exclusive development where both women and youths can participate in communities.

“And, working in partnership with other stakeholders and donor partners to drive youth development in Western Province.

“These ambitions are part of our Social Sector Reform and it will takes time for us to achieve some of these plans,” he said.

Toiraena said Western province has good relationship with national government through the Ministry of Women at the national level and the Ministry of Youths, Sports, and Children Affairs at the provincial level.