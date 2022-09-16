Gizo inter-faith hosts youth programme

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

GIZO Inter-Faith Committee has successfully hosted a special event for youths at Gizo.

The event themed “connecting youths for peace building” brought together youths from every church in Gizo together to share messages of peace.

The programme kicked off with a parade beginning at PT109 to the MSG Building for the official opening of the programme.

Youths and officials stood in silence for a minute as they paid respect and tribute to the late Head of State, Queen Elizabeth.

The event was funded by the government through the Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs and in partnership with the Gizo Inter-Faith Committee.

George and Greg from St Luke Youths holding the banner during the parade

In his opening remarks, Director of the Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs, Bruno Manele told youths that the growth and prosperity of the country is rested upon their (youths) hand.

“Every citizen of our country is responsible for strengthening the foundation of our society. Any society is incomplete without participation of young blood.

“Similarly, youths have important responsibilities to shape the country’s future.

“It is up to you to decide what future you want to live,” he told youths.

United Church Youth Group

He said his Ministry is very proud to have hosted the first ever event in Gizo.

Manele acknowledged church leaders who have been very instrumental in mapping out the programme.

He also acknowledged the provincial government and other stakeholders who were part of the programme.

“Lastly, I acknowledge all of you, our youths for your time today.

“May God continues to bless you, bless our province and bless Solomon Islands,” Manele said.