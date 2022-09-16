New centre for Gizo youth

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

YOUTHS in Western Province will soon have a building complex to host important trainings and other activities.

Acting Provincial Secretary of Western Province, Patrick Toiraena made the announcement during a Special Youth programme held on Tuesday this week at the MSG building in Gizo.

He said funding to build the youth center was approved and ground work is expected to kick off early next year.

“I’m pleased to formally announce that through the partnership between the Western Provincial Government and the Ministry of Women, Youths, Sport and Children Affairs, funding has been provided for the construction of a Youth Center here in Gizo.

“If all goes well, development should commence early next year. This will ensure youths have a home and a venue where they can operate from and be able to carry out their work and advocacy programmes,” Toiraena said.

Meanwhile, he said the provincial government cannot take on the development alone, as such further support from the national government, donor partners and other stakeholders is paramount.