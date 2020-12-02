3 repa-flights this weekend

Advertise with Islandsun

Advertisements

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THREE repatriation flights to bring in nationals have been scheduled for this weekend.

Dr Jimmie Rodgers Secretary to Prime Minister confirmed this.

“In this weekend we anticipate three flights one will go from Brisbane, Auckland and coming in and that will bring home most of our seasonal workers in New Zealand on the 6th.

Advertisements

“On Monday the 7th we anticipate flight to Vanuatu where it will bring in students from Vanuatu and on the 8th we anticipate to go Manila and stay over night there come back on 9th with second Flight for Manila to replace the flight that we have planned for the 24th of November.

Repatriation flights for Cuba and Europe and US would be in January this is most important thing to make the public aware of that everyone is in the listing,” said Rodgers.

He said Flight for Moresby Manila is scheduled for December 12 because the last institution to close in PNG will be on the 11th of Friday and so the Flight from Manila will arrive on the five-clock morning on Port Moresby and from there to Honiara.

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp

Print

