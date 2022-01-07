Water bills to increase

Advertise with Islandsun

SOLOMON Water yesterday announced an increased in water tariff starting 1 January 2022.

The increases, Solomon Water says, reflects the cost of delivery of water and wastewater services and the continuous improvements that it will be undertaking to provide safe and reliable water services in our areas of operations.

It says Government, through the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification and the Ministry of Finance and Treasury approved the increase.

Other minor changes including new domestic service connections and other fees have also been approved.

Board Chairman designate Tony Makabo thank the Government for working with Solomon Water and supporting the need for adequate funding for improvements to Solomon Water’s services.

“We acknowledge that some households may struggle to afford basic services but note that the water supplied by Solomon Water meets World Health Standards 98% of the time and is safe to drink,” Makabo said.

“The new tariff represents only an increase of 84 cents per Kilolitre (tonne) of water for the lowest domestic tariff band,” he added.

“Our tariff is partly driven by high electricity costs and the need to provide our share of funds into the significant donor-funded upgrade programme.

“We also need to fund loan repayments to Government for some of the donor-funded works.

“We ask Government to assist us with further donor grant funds instead of loans to assist in keeping water affordable to all our customers.”

Solomon Water says as part of its ongoing “We Are With You” campaign, the increase will be aimed at improving reliable water services to our customers and this includes Kongulai water treatment plant, renovation of the White River bore field, increasing production in the Kombito / Panatina area and upgrades to various provincial water supplies.

“Solomon Water appreciates the difficulties to customers at present due to wet weather affecting the water catchment areas at Kongulai and Kombito and we are taking steps to try and reduce the impacts caused by the illegal activities that are causing the dirty water.

“We have made several improvements in 2021 to increase our production capacity to reduce the impact of these shutdowns, and have several more planned for 2022.

“The Kongulai water treatment plant will also shortly start construction around mid 2022 and will be completed in late 2023 allowing Solomon Water to produce water regardless of weather and catchment conditions.

“Forty cents from every kilolitre of water sold will go towards future management and protection of the water catchment areas.

“We appreciate that clean water and good sanitation are essential for people to remain healthy, and Solomon Water’s vision of ‘Safe water for a healthy nation’ is at the heart of us working with our stakeholders, communities and customers in improving our services.

“Improved water and sanitation lead to better health outcomes, healthier children, less time off school and work, and reduced health costs.

“We’re with you in improving value, improving services and improving for the future – all aimed at delivering our vision of ‘Safe water for a healthy nation’.”

Solomon Water it strives to provide its customers with safe and reliable water and wastewater services.

Back in 2012, Solomon Water used to supply water for around 5 hours per day.

“With the many improvements that we are undertaking, our supply duration is now over 22 hours per day, and we are striving to provide a 24 hours water service to our customers in the near future.”

