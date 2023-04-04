WASTED FUNDS

Advertise with Islandsun

PS Maesiola calls for investig ation.

By EDDIE OSIFELO

POLICE is still to charge Members of Parliament, who received funds from the government but did not purchase any shipping vessels.

This is after the Ministry of Infrastructure Development had submitted a file to the police to do investigation on the MPs.

MID permanent secretary, Stephen Maesiola told media last Friday that since he joined the ministry in 2018, he called for an investigation into those used funds.

He said to date there is nothing on the progress of these cases.

Further to that, Maesiola said at one stage, he asked the Police to return the file.

“So, I think the files were lost already.

“It depends on police on investigation. I cannot intervene, it depends on how long they investigated,” he added.

Currently, about nine ships own by different constituencies in the country are in operational while two are in operational.

These ships were bought under the National Transport Initiative Grant in MID.

Those vessels currently operating are:

Vatu Constituency – MV Vatud Star (Operational) Ulawa Ugi Constituency – LC Lokoiola (Operational) South Guadalcanal Constituency – Funds provided to Hon. Dei Pecha (no vessel purchased) – Funds provided to Hon. Seleso- MV East Coast 1(Operational) East Kwaio Constituency– LC Kulatatae. (Operational) West Are Are Constituency – MV Taemareho. (Operational) Renbel Constituency – MV Avaiki Maine. (Operational) Kia Hograno Constituency – MV Lady Libaka (Operational) Savo Russell Constituency – LC Rusa (operational) Short lands Constituency – MV Short Lands (Operational)

Vessels currently in operational are:

Small Malaita Constituency – MV Mwalamwaimwei. (in operational)

North New Georgia Constituency – (vessel procured and in operational)

Temotu Provincial Government (no vessel procured since they received the grant.)

Malaita outer Islands – vessel never reached final destination Solomon Islands (wrecked in Fiji on its way to the Solomons)

Gela Constituency – LC?

Island Sun understands under the new proposed amendment Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Act 2013, that still to reach Parliament, all asserts will remain with the Ministry of Rural Development after the Member of Parliament loses in the election.

This is to allow new MP to continue operating the asserts during his or her term in Parliament.