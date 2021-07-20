Vessel with positive crew quarantined

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

AN overseas ship carrying a crew who was tested positive for covid-19 last week in the Western Province remains under quarantine, pending the outcome of another test result.

That’s according to Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in his nation-wide COVID-19 address yesterday.

The vessel, MV Vimaru Pearl, is here to pick up logs in the Western Province.

“The vessel is currently on quarantine pending the outcome of another test to be collected today (yesterday),” Sogavare said.

“If the test comes back and result is still positive the vessel will be asked to depart from our country to go back to its base port,” he added.

“However, if the result comes back negative the Oversight Committee will allow the vessel to load its logs for export from one single port under strict health supervision and the vessel will depart after the loading.

“I assure you all that there will be no risk to Stevedores and operators involved in the loading if the test result comes back negative.

“I am also happy to inform you that stevedores that will be used to load the logs have all been fully vaccinated with two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.”

Sogavare said stringent health protocols will be observed during loading if the vessel is cleared to load its cargo before departing later this week.

“In announcing this case I am happy to inform you that cases diagnosed on vessels do not count against our numbers which remained at 20.

“This case like the other four we have previously diagnosed on two vessels will be recorded under a different category,” Sogavare said.

He stressed the crew member that tested positive have tested negative twice before the vessel’s departure to Solomon Islands.

Sogavare said the crew also tested negative on the first of two post arrival tests taken on 6th July 2021.

“He tested positive on the second post arrival test on 13th July 2021.

“In total he tested negative three times before the positive test.”