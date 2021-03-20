Vaccination to commence Wednesday

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE official launch and roll out of the newly arrived AstraZeneca vaccine will commence next week on Wednesday at the Central Field Hospital according to Health Minister Dr Culwick Togamana.

Togamana said the commencement of this vaccination will on be for priority groups.

“Next Wednesday, we will once again gather at the Central Field Hospital to officially launch these COVID-19 vaccines and will commence vaccination in Honiara for priority groups and roll out the vaccination down to our Western border communities, as such would like to send this message to each and every Solomon Islanders across the country,” he said.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in his national address yesterday said the roll out of the vaccination program will commence at the Central Field Hospital.

“This is because the Field Hospital is well equipped for mass vaccinations but importantly to observe people after they receive their vaccinations.”

“Following the launch, vaccinations will begin. I am very happy to lead our nation into this vaccination program after the launch on Wednesday morning.”

“We expect the Honiara vaccination to be completed within one week. Our vaccination and medical teams will then be deployed to the western border to roll out the vaccination program,” said Sogavare.

Meanwhile, the first batch of 24,000 doses of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine have arrived yesterday in the country.